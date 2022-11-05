Air T, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:AIRTP)

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Air T Stock Performance
AIRTP stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Air T has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.
Air T Company Profile
