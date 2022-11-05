Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Stock Price Down 9%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Akastor ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

About Akastor ASA

(Get Rating)

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.

Featured Stories

