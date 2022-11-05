Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $284.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.68. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.21.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

