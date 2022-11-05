Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by American Beacon Advisors Inc.

American Beacon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 100.0% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,595,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,273,814. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

