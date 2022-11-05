Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. Cowen decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.50.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $197.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
