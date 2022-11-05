Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. Cowen decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $197.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

