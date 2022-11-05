Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Prabhu Narayan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.