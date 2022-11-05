AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) vs. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Critical Analysis

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AlloVir and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.92%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 195.83%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

AlloVir has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares AlloVir and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 3,881.15 -$171.96 million ($2.80) -2.53 Sutro Biopharma $61.88 million 6.19 -$105.54 million ($2.89) -2.54

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24% Sutro Biopharma -252.33% -55.57% -38.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats AlloVir on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

