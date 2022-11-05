Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.29

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 189567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.