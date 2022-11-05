Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 384 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 382.50 ($4.42). 55,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 347,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 398.66. The company has a market cap of £441.60 million and a PE ratio of 5,535.71.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

