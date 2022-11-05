Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

