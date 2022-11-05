Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 57,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 46,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

