Altius Renewable Royalties (ARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Altius Renewable Royalties to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.63. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 195.71, a current ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Several brokerages have commented on ARR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Featured Stories

