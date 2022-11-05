Altius Renewable Royalties (ARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.93 million during the quarter.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 195.71 and a quick ratio of 195.71. The stock has a market cap of C$246.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.63.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.
