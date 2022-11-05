AMC Entertainment (TSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (TSE:AMC – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.14 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 152,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 180,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.