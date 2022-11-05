Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,760,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,656. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $313,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

