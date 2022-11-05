Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 5,760,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 191.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

