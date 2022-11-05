Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 5,760,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 191.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

