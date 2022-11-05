Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 15.3 %

COLD stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $27.66. 5,760,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,656. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.