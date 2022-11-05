Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 15.3 %

COLD stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $27.66. 5,760,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,656. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.