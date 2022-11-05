AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

AME traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.25. 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

