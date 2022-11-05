AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.61-5.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of +~10% yr/yr to $6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.61-$5.63 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.25. 1,221,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.80.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

