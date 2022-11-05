AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,707,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

