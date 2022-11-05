AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

