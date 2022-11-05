AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.61 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,620 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

