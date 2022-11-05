AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 546.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $42.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

