AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

