AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hasbro by 484.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Hasbro by 72.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.19 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.