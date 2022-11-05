AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.39 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

