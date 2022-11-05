AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.68 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $46.25 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12.

