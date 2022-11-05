Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $269.04. 3,402,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,810. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

