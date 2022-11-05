Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.79.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

Amgen stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,810. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $274.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.