AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE AMN traded down $11.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,929. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

