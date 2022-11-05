Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $643.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

