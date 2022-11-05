ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 7.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut ams-OSRAM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.12.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

