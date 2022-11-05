Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Trading Up 16.2%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was up 16.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 1,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Andritz from €63.00 ($63.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.