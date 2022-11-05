Ankr Market Capitalization Hits $305.64 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Ankr has a market cap of $305.64 million and approximately $35.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

