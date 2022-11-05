Ankr One Day Volume Hits $47.24 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $306.99 million and approximately $47.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,158.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007828 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0304825 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $57,545,310.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.