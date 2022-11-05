Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,896.00 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,646.74 or 0.07805345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $48.30 million and $16,896.00 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.46 or 0.31375701 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

