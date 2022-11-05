ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.25.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
