ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 112.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,527,000 after purchasing an additional 83,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,198,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.