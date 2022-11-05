ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.91. 1,180,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,193. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 23.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

