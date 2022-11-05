Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 3,645,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,934. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,845 shares of company stock valued at $253,814. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

