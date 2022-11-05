Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. iShares US Telecommunications ETF comprises about 0.5% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 25,361.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 67,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. 1,220,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.