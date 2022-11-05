Antonetti Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,602. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.