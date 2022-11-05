Antonetti Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,237,000. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after buying an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.22. 23,561,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,762,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.33. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

