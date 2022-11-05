Antonetti Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 6.1% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $213,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $165.69. 2,401,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

