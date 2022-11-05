ApeCoin (APE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.62 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $5.16 or 0.00024209 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $338.56 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003252 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.10 or 0.31371127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012252 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
