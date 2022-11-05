APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $177.69 million and $36.76 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

