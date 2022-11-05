APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

APi Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 1,154,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 163.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of APi Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3,353.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327,836 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 107.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 303,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

