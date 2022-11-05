APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut APi Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE APG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

