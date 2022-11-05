Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.89.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. Appian has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $102.26.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. Appian’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 102.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

