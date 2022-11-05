Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.36–$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $461.00 million-$466.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.73 million. Appian also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.42)-$(0.36) EPS.

Appian Stock Performance

APPN stock traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.63. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Appian

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.89.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,118.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Appian by 18.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

