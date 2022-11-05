Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.36–$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $461.00 million-$466.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.73 million. Appian also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.42)-$(0.36) EPS.

Appian Stock Down 18.6 %

Appian stock traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.43. 1,579,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,285. Appian has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.89.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Appian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

